Ja Morant has a troubled history with guns and the last thing that Adam Silver and the NBA want is for that controversy to be back in the headlines once again.

But not only is it in the headlines, it’s taking over the highlights as well.

Morant was “warned” by the NBA for making a “finger guns” gesture in a victory earlier this week against the Golden State Warriors. He then did the same gesture in a nationally televised TNT game against the Miami Heat, that he just so happened to win with a last second shot. This all comes after repeated gun-related incidents led Morant to being suspended for 25 games by the league in 2023.

It’s a very sensitive issue for the NBA to have one of its leading superstars create this much controversy, especially when it comes to guns. But instead of shying away from it, the NBA on TNT crew of Adam Lefoke, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Vince Carter leaned alllllllllll the way in with a number of gun related puns during the Grizzlies-Heat highlight package on Thursday night.

Adam Lefkoe, Shaq, Candace Parker, and Vince Carter brought out many gun puns for the Heat – Grizz highlights

Bang, on target, assassin, pew pew pew, locked and loaded, straight shooter, bullseye, shoot your shot, steady aim fire, long range, sniper, closer range, and killshot were the gun related puns that were shared by all of the cast members during the Ja Morant highlight package.

Adam Lefkoe first rose to prominence in 2013 when as a local sportscaster in Louisville he would have themed sportscasts including ones dedicated to wrestling and rap. But while a lot of fans might appreciate this crew’s ability to push the boundaries in a creative way, we’re guessing Adam Silver didn’t find the humor in this themed highlight package.