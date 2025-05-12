Photo credit: TNT

After a full year of him insisting it can’t fire him, TNT finally figured out how to silence Charles Barkley, for a moment.

It’s been 12 months of Barkley ranting about TNT’s bosses at Warner Bros. Discovery after they were unsuccessful in their attempts at retaining NBA game rights beyond this season. And every time the Basketball Hall of Famer said anything borderline controversial, he proudly reminded the audience he can’t be fired, because this was his final season on TNT anyway.

Barkley remains an employee of TNT Sports, which will continue to produce Inside the NBA when it airs on ESPN next season, but that’s a deadening footnote to the bit. And based on the fact that Barkley already started daring ESPN to fire him, it seems like the bit will continue.

While TNT has no interest in firing their most popular analyst for anything he’s said on-air, they did conjure up a way to quiet him Sunday night. With Barkley breaking down the Denver Nuggets’ chances of upsetting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Playoffs, TNT broke out the Oscars play-off music to tease him.

Not the play-off music for Chuck 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uSjewBDLve — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 12, 2025



“I’ve always told you, I would never double the Joker,” Barkley said as he began talking about the Nuggets supporting cast. Just as he was about to tell the audience who the most important member of that supporting cast is, Barkley was drowned out by the orchestra.

“Congratulations on your award, now get off the stage,” Ernie Johnson said with a laugh.

“I hate y’all,” a smiling Barkley added.

Barkley, however, likely had no interest in channeling Adrien Brody, who successfully stopped the orchestra as they attempted to cut off his Best Actor speech during the 2025 Oscars. Because after a season of ending Inside the NBA at close to 2 a.m. ET, Barkley surely relished Sunday night’s pre-midnight finish.