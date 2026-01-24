Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota has been postponed after a person was shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis.

The shooting was the second in a span of three weeks in which a federally appointed officer shot and killed a person in the city.

Homeland Security officials said that the man approached Border Patrol agents with a handgun and the intent to “massacre” them. However, footage obtained by The New York Times contradicts that account and shows the man holding a phone in his hand, not a gun, when federal agents took him to the ground and shot him.

The game was scheduled to be part of an ABC tripleheader on Saturday. It will instead be played on Sunday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. ET, the league announced on Saturday.

“The National Basketball Association game scheduled for today between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed,” the NBA announced in a statement Saturday afternoon. “The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.”

On Jan. 8, the Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Renee Nicole Good after she was shot and killed by an ICE officer the previous day. At the time, Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised the Timberwolves for honoring Good and recognizing “the tragic nature of her death.” He also took time during a press conference to speak out against what he called a “shameful” act from the ICE officers.

“It’s shameful, really, that in our country, we can have law enforcement officers who commit murder and seemingly get away with it,” Kerr told the media after Good’s death earlier this month. “It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government is saying.”

“So, very demoralizing,” Kerr continued. “Devastating to lose anyone’s life, especially in that manner. So, it’s terrible. Terribly sad for her family, for her, and for that city. And I’m glad the Timberwolves came out and expressed that sadness.”

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers also commented following Good’s death, saying the shooting was “straight-up murder.”