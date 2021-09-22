A NBA team parting ways with its president of basketball operations a week before training camp would be remarkable in any circumstances, but the Minnesota Timberwolves’ decision to move on from president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was even more notable for one simple reason; they forgot how to spell their own franchise name. In both a statement (which was quoted verbatim by several reporters, including the spelling mistake) and a release, they called themselves the “Timberwovles”:

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor released the following statement:

“Today, the Minnesota Timberwovles parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 22, 2021

Timberwovles is the new Kangz pic.twitter.com/p32v9blNGR — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) September 22, 2021

If only they had been able to spell their own name correctly…

The typo here shouldn’t overshadow the seriousness of this news, though. It’s certainly bizarre for any team to change who’s leading its basketball operations a week before the start of training camp, especially after letting that executive handle their offseason (and, reportedly, lead current ongoing trade talks in the case of Ben Simmons). And it’s notable that the Timberwolves are in the midst of an ownership transition to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, which may have played a role here. Beyond that, though, it’s just funny that the team couldn’t spell its own name right.

