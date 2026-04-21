Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said after the team’s Game 1 loss in the 2026 NBA Playoffs to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night that Denver star Jamal Murray getting 16 free throw attempts was a “head-scratcher.”

“Yeah, I thought we played really good defense,” Finch told the media in his postgame press conference on Saturday. “I thought, on him, a lot of those ones in the second quarter, we were there, we were physical, we were vertical. He initiates the contact, he spills away, and he gets rewarded for it. Jokić does the same thing. We’ve gotta be solid around that. But 16 free throws is a lot.”

On Monday night, Finch addressed the topic again in his pregame media session.

And after spending a minute speaking about Murray’s free throws and NBA officiating, Finch finished the thought with, “Maybe we ought to start flopping too.”

Chris Finch called Jamal Murray’s 16 free throws in Game 1 “a head-scratcher”. He was asked tonight before Game about Murray’s free throw total, to which he had a long answer about officiating in the NBA today. Finch ended his answer with, “maybe we ought to start flopping… pic.twitter.com/Cj7Ja2bQkw — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 21, 2026

Finch was then asked how to coach players to draw fouls, and he continued on about officiating, adding that Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards “doesn’t flop.”

.@ChristopherHine followed up this answer from Chris Finch on flopping by asking about how drawing fouls is coached — specifically with Anthony Edwards — to which Finch had another length answer about officiating. An answer Finch started off with a stern, “Ant doesn’t flop”. https://t.co/aokUCYgDJX pic.twitter.com/bntVuU39F4 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 21, 2026

Nuggets head coach David Adelman was also asked about Finch’s “head-scratcher” comments on Monday night, and Adelman fired back with details on Murray’s free throws.

David Adelman on Chris Finch calling Jamal Murray’s 16 free-throws a “head-scratcher” 🎙️ “There was a flagrant foul. He shot 3 free-throws. There was a technical foul. He shot a free-throw, so it was 12. And he got fouled.” “It’s the playoffs. Everybody politics after games,… pic.twitter.com/vsPmg5s3vg — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) April 21, 2026

David Adelman on Chris Finch complaining about Jamal Murray’s 16 free throws in Denver’s Game 1 win: “Everyone politics after games. But let’s at least list out the 16 free throws and what actually happened. This wasn’t a game where he was walking to the line. He was playing… — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 21, 2026

“There was a flagrant foul; [Murray] shot three free throws,” Adelman said. “There was a technical foul; he shot a free throw. So, it was 12. And he got fouled.”

“It’s the playoffs. Everybody politics after games,” Adelman continued. “But let’s at least list out the 16 free throws and what actually happened. This is not one of those games where he’s just walking to the line. It was playing through a lot of physicality. Multiple guys getting into him. It’s what they do. They toe the line… From what I saw, flagrants and technicals are not part of the flow of the game, in my opinion, but we’ll move on.”

So, the drama is already very high in what will be an intriguing Western Conference series to follow.