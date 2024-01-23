CREDIT: Bally Sports North

While the focal point of Tuesday night’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets was just how many points Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns would finish the game with, head coach Chris Finch blasted his team after the game for their “immaturity” in the 128-125 loss.

Towns finished the night with a career-high and franchise-record 62 points, but Minnesota was outscored 36-18 in the fourth quarter, leading to a brutal loss against one of the NBA‘s worst teams.

Finch wasn’t pleased with how his team seemingly looked to get Towns more points, passing up smarter shots and leading to more misses.

“It was an absolute disgusting performance of defense and immature basketball, all the way through the game. It really didn’t slip away, it had been there from the jump. This is what happens when you have this type of approach,” Finch said of his team’s effort.

“Obviously you want to try to feed a hot hand, but at some point, we gotta get back to making the right plays and doing the right things. There’s a lot of ways to be immature and there was a lot of immature performances here throughout the game, throughout the roster. We totally disrespected the game and got exactly what we deserved,” Finch added.

When asked if Towns trying to hunt for a higher point total, Finch didn’t mince words. “Absolutely,” he said. “For a while, it was working for us but down the stretch, it dried up.”

After going 14-for-17 in the first half and putting up 44 points, Towns went 7-for-18 in the second half including 2-for-10 in the fourth quarter.

