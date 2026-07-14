Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA star Tim Hardaway Sr. doesn’t think it’s wise for active NBA players to have their own podcasts or host livestreams.

Hardaway co-hosts the Crossover Podcast with former NBA player Lindsay Hunter, and on a recent edition of the program, he explained how former NBA commissioner David Stern would have said “HELL NO” to players hosting their own podcasts and livestreams.

Tim Hardaway Sr says he isn’t a fan of active NBA players hosting podcasts

whether it’s Jaylen Brown, Paul George, or Draymond Green. Adam Silver lets it slide, but David Stern would’ve never have allowed it pic.twitter.com/dPFCt6wdPx — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) July 12, 2026

“I never agree with a guy having his own podcast on a team,” Hardaway explained. “I just don’t agree with that… Whether it’s streaming or whatever. While they’re playing… During the season. Like [Draymond Green], I don’t agree with him. You know, it’s alright to them, but I feel that you’re disrespecting these other teams… And Adam Silver just let it go. David Stern would have been like, ‘HELL NO! We’re not doing it.'”

“If you talked about a team in the media, and say, like, on a trade or something like that, you would’ve gotten fined by David Stern,” Hardaway continued. “He would’ve fined you. You do not talk about nobody else’s team. You talk about your team and your organization. That’s it. That’s all. And you can only talk about the team that you played that night. The next day, you can’t talk about them.”

The conversation was sparked by the Boston Celtics trading star guard Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in a shocking blockbuster deal on July 1. Brown has made waves for months with his commentary in press conferences and Twitch livestreams, on topics such as the Celtics, NBA referees, and even sports media personalities such as Stephen A. Smith.

And the trend of Brown reacting to the sports media world continued even after the trade. Brown sounded off on his Twitch stream about Colin Cowherd and “anonymous sources.”

Among the comments from Cowherd that led to Brown’s response:

“And livestreaming, and throwing it out there, it’s just not a good space,” Cowherd said. “It used to be ‘nothing good happens after three in the morning.’ Nothing good happens when pro athletes livestream. It’s just trouble. Stay away from it. You need PR people. Even what I do, when you’re emotional, when you’re in a terrible mood, don’t go to livestreaming.”

“He’s saying, like, the livestream and, like, you need to have PR. But I think the world craves authenticity right now,” Brown said in response to Cowherd’s comments. “Everything is so PR. Everything is so scripted. Everything is so fictional or packaged that I feel like people want to see what the real emotion is, what’s real. Rather than this fake political propaganda that we get delivered in a bunch of different industries, including sports, including music, including politics. Right?

“So, me and Colin Cowherd can agree to disagree on that. But overall, I could say a lot about what he just said. I could stand up for myself, which I’ve been doing. I feel like that’s been a narrative people have been using for a long time to try to attack me and my character.”

It seems that Hardaway would agree wholeheartedly with Cowherd’s take on that subject.

Hardaway was a five-time All-Star point guard in the 1990s, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022. His son, Tim Hardaway Jr., is a veteran NBA guard currently playing for the Miami Heat.