The Oklahoma City Thunder have surprised many this season, sitting atop the Western Conference standings thanks mainly to the terrific play from star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this year.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored over 30 points in Friday’s victory over the Miami Heat, the 47th time this season that he has scored at least 30 points. This is certainly an impressive statistic that speaks to his talent.

Naturally, Nick Gallo of Bally Sports Oklahoma asked Gilgeous-Alexander about his consistency throughout the season. And his answer certainly had his teammates, Jaylin Williams and Jalen Williams, quite excited in the background of the on-court interview.

“47 games for you with at least 30 this season,” said Gallo to Gilgeous-Alexanders. “That ties a Thunder record. How are you just so consistent, like the tide night in and night out?”

“My whole life is consistent,” answered Gilgeous-Alexander as Jalen and Jaylen Williams began to jump up and down in excitement in the background. From what I eat to when I sleep, to my recovery, to my loved ones, everything is consistent. It’s a routine for me at this point.”

"How are you just so consistent?" SGA: "My whole life is consistent" ? pic.twitter.com/97hXYsg3f8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2024

This response from Gilgeous Alexander and the reactions from his teammates in the background has since gone viral on social media, with the Bleacher Report video receiving 3.6 million views and counting.

Say what you will about Gilgeous-Alexander’s answer and whether it is a bit corny. But Jaylen and Jalen Williams’ reaction to hyping up their teammate is pretty amazing here. It shows that they are genuinely happy for Gilgeous-Alexander’s individual success.

It also shows that the Thunder have excellent team chemistry with their current roster, which is likely a significant factor in their success this year.

