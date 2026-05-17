credit: Get Up, Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday, the Associated Press reported on the NBA’s plan to announce the league’s MVP award, largely viewed as a three-horse race between Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, on Sunday evening during Prime Video’s pregame show. Turns out, fans didn’t have to wait quite that long. ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania announced on Sunday afternoon that Shai-Gilgeous Alexander had won the league’s highest individual honor for the second consecutive season.

“Multiple sources tell me this morning that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been voted as the NBA’s most valuable player,” Charania said on SportsCenter after initially breaking the news in a post on X. “This means he’s won back-to-back MVP awards.”

Just in on @SportsCenter AM — OKC’s SGA is winning a second consecutive NBA MVP: pic.twitter.com/49kxduuzKc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2026

Unfortunately for Charania, he found himself in the crosshairs of some heavy criticism from a corner of the internet that felt he had jumped the gun, robbing Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder fans of what should’ve been a special moment. Others, such as Fox Sports’ Geoff Schwartz, felt that Charania’s reporting undermined the league and would never have been allowed in the NFL.

Do you think if Prime paid to announce the NFL MVP it would be announced by a rival on social media? — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 17, 2026

League waited 5 weeks after the regular season just to have it leaked like this. What a waste. https://t.co/VJTXzQ9H5N — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 17, 2026

However, Royce Young, the content lead for Oklahoma City’s basketball operations and a former ESPN reporter, approached the situation with the nuance of having been on both sides, and acknowledged that Charania was simply doing the job the Worldwide Leader pays him to do.

Don’t blame Shams. Blame whoever told him. Shams did his job. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) May 17, 2026

Young went as far as to remind the public that ultimately, Charania is “a newsbreaker,” adding that the insider “was told news—pretty big news—so he broke it.”