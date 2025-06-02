Graphic by Liam McGuire

As it became increasingly clear that the 2025 NBA Finals would feature teams who call Oklahoma City and Indianapolis home, many began to focus on the small market nature of a Thunder vs. Pacers championship series.

But while such commentary typically noted — or lamented — the lack of a representative from Los Angeles, Boston or New York, it also overlooked just how much of an anomaly this truly is.

In fact, based on the average DMA market size of the two teams involved, it’s the smallest market NBA Finals in the league’s modern history. Dating back to 1982 —the first year after CBS stopped airing the NBA’s championship round on tape delay — the 11 smallest market NBA Finals are as follows (DMA market rankings of each team in parentheses):

2025: Oklahoma City Thunder (47) vs. Indiana Pacers (25): 36 average DMA market rank 2012: Oklahoma City Thunder (47) vs. Miami Heat (18): 32.5 average DMA market rank 2007: San Antonio Spurs (31) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (19): 28 average DMA market rank 2021: Phoenix Suns (12) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (38): 25 average DMA market rank 2013-2014: San Antonio Spurs (31) vs. Miami Heat (18): 24.5 average DMA market rank 2005: San Antonio Spurs (31) vs. Detroit Pistons (14): 22.5 average DMA market rank 2003: San Antonio Spurs (31) vs. New Jersey Nets (1): 16 average DMA market rank 1999: San Antonio Spurs (31) vs. New York Knicks (1): 16 average DMA market rank 1997-1998: Utah Jazz (28) vs. Chicago Bulls (3): 15.5 average DMA market rank

While applying 2025 DMA ranks to Finals that date back to 1982 isn’t necessarily ideal, the list remains representative nonetheless. It’s not as if applying San Antonio’s 2003 DMA rank or Salt Lake City’s market size in 1997 would sway this list in any meaningful way, especially considering the opponents they faced.

To that end, it’s also worth noting how many Finals dating back to 1982 have had its average market size ranking anchored by at least one of its participants. Of those 43 Finals, 36 have included at least one top-10 U.S. market; one of the perks of having had multiple dynasties based in Los Angeles, Chicago and the Bay Area.

Simply put, it’s rare for an NBA Finals to not include at least one team from a top-10 market, and until now, there’s never been one with neither team based in a top-20 market. Even the Rochester Royals (No. 79 DMA currently) played the New York Knicks in 1951.

So what does this mean?

We’ll take a look at the ratings data later this week, but the death of the super team via the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement could make this a more common occurrence moving forward. Especially when considering that the future of the Western Conference appears to run through Oklahoma City, which despite being the No. 47 DMA market still ranks ahead of NBA teams in New Orleans (No. 50) and Memphis (No. 51).

Factor in Victor Wembanyama’s presence in San Antonio and the possibility (if not likelihood) of an expansion team in Las Vegas and Finals matchups will likely only be getting more unique moving forward so long as the current CBA remains in place.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Is that a good thing or a bad thing for the league? At this point, it’s impossible to say, as we’ve never had a Finals this small from a market perspective. But in the meantime, media members will likely have to get used to getting more creative with their travel plans each June, and perhaps become especially familiar with their surroundings in OKC.