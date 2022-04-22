With the NBA coaching carousel well underway, a familiar name is popping up as an interview target.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick, the Sacramento Kings plan on interviewing ESPN analyst Mark Jackson for their head coaching gig.

The Sacramento Kings will interview Mike D‘Antoni and Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, among over a handful of total candidates, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Kings have done background on vast majority of available coaches and narrowed to small group. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2022

Jackson, the former Golden State Warriors head coach, is in the midst of his second tenure with ESPN. He’s received some interest from NBA teams over the last eight years, including from the Knicks (twice), and was reported to be interested in the Nets job back in 2016.

The Kings have cast a wide net since announcing that interim head coach Alvin Gentry wouldn’t return, and have been linked to Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson, Mike D’Antoni, Steve Clifford, Darvin Ham, Charles Lee, and Terry Stotts.