Among many other things he produces for The Ringer, Kevin Clark has a video series entitled Slow News Day.

In the world of sports media today has absolutely been a slow news day, so it’s fitting that we’re turning to Clark mounting a random Twitter campaign as newsworthy. But what a random Twitter campaign it’s been! Clark unearthed the original Orlando Magic theme song, from the team’s expansion year in 1989. It’s everything you could possibly have hoped for when you hear the phrase “1989 Orlando Magic theme song” too.

I feel that there is not enough appreciation of the original Orlando Magic theme song from 1989. Not from the fans, the team, the media. It’s mostly been erased from history. That changes today with this video I found of a live performance during the team’s first game. All-timer. pic.twitter.com/7vRAjJ0bnr — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 12, 2021

The word “perfect” gets thrown around too loosely, but this video might actually qualify. It’s an impossibly evocative time capsule. As Clark’s tweet spread, the Magic’s Twitter account took notice, offering the kind of social media engagement trade that led that one guy to get free Wendy’s nuggets. (Unlike that infamous exchange, though, this one was mercifully less thirsty all around.)

1000 RT and we’ll play this during tomorrow’s game https://t.co/WWjqHV3AG9 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 12, 2021

It took less than 15 minutes.

It took 13 minutes. This is culture. This is razzamatazz. https://t.co/aET5yyuHCR — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 12, 2021

The Magic then set a higher target for much greater reward:

ok bet, 10k RT and we'll play it every home game ?https://t.co/e25QaDXxZC — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 12, 2021

They haven’t gotten there yet, but there’s still time. Meanwhile, Clark was deep in the razzamatazz rabbit hole, unearthing a delightful interview clip with the original songwriter.

This is not a drill, they interviewed the guy who wrote this song a few years ago and this was his take on the lyrics (via @PatrickWelter). This is calling out to you, @edsbs. pic.twitter.com/DCwVveLt3a — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 12, 2021

“Yeah, well, you know Jack Daniel’s will do a lot for you.”

This is Magic culture. This is what Magic culture looks like. It's knowing you are part of something special. https://t.co/jVFEfJVP3N — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 12, 2021

Thank you, Kevin Clark. The Internet (and at least one Magic home game) is a better place for having this song returned to prominence. This also certainly proves Clark is the perfect person to host a show called Slow News Day.