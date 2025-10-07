Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has done it again. He’s trolled everyone on social media with an ad.

A few months ago, James made waves when he presented a faux press conference with retirement questions that turned out to be an ad for Amazon Prime Day.

Now in October, he’s done it again with what he touted on social media as “The Second Decision.”

The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. 🫡👑 #TheSecondDecision pic.twitter.com/1uop8sIU25 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 6, 2025

Immediately, headlines were written and stories posted about what LeBron James could possibly be teasing. Incredibly, Lakers tickets even went soaring in price in reaction to the cryptic social media post. There was legitimate panic that James could actually be announcing a seismic career move, or even his retirement from the NBA, even though most keen observers knew some kind of lame hidden advertisement was coming

And a lame hidden advertisement is what it indeed was. James mimicked his original announcement at The Decision with Jim Gray in what turned out to be a commercial spot for Hennessy.

At least with the Amazon thing, we knew it was an ad going into it because James included #ad in the original social media message. Either James forgot to do that this time around, or he wanted to be even more of a tease.

The reactions to the “second decision” advertising scheme from James and Hennessy ranged from disbelief to disappointment across social media.

Thank you. Now I know what NOT to drink. https://t.co/QEPnpX7Ywq — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) October 7, 2025

The people who spent $400 on Lakers-Jazz tickets seeing that it’s just gonna be another regular season game that Luka and LeBron will probably sit out for load management https://t.co/wIYopmxU1b pic.twitter.com/nNbzqnNB5z — Smaug🌹 (@Smaug55) October 7, 2025

When a major news network puts you on call for LeBron’s “decision” this afternoon and it turns out to be a Hennessy ad https://t.co/2CmrzFJhBh — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) October 7, 2025

This is somehow even lamer than all of us could’ve imagined https://t.co/Adg4Vmk7Hz — Clem (@TheClemReport) October 7, 2025

The original “decision” was one of the seminal moments in NBA history where it seemed like the world stopped spinning on its axis and everyone had to take notice. This “second decision” was certainly not that.

LeBron James will one day announce his retirement from the NBA. But now it’s looking increasingly more likely that it’s going to be part of some weird campaign with the State Farm Guy or something instead of something that will be worth recording in the history books.