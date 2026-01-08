Credit: Jerome Miron, Kirby Lee – imagn images, The Indianapolis Star

Ohio State star safety Caleb Downs declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Naturally, he made the reveal on his Downs 2 Business podcast with his brother Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts.

But we learned something more important and interesting than the younger Downs’ NFL Draft status. After winning the national championship last season and winning the Jim Thorpe Award this season, it was a foregone conclusion that he would declare for this year’s draft where he is widely expected to be a Top 10 selection.

The real news drop was much more fascinating. We learned from guest Taylor Rooks that the Amazon Prime Video NBA host used to be their babysitter growing up.

the fact I was the longtime babysitter of Josh and Caleb Downs is one of the things that makes me say TIME FLIES

(also wow I’m 33 lol) https://t.co/OBaIeoZFR7 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 6, 2026

On the podcast, Rooks talked about her career but also reflected on what the Downs brothers were like when they were much younger.

What was it like babysitting Josh and Caleb Downs? 😂@TaylorRooks shares her experience helping take care of them when they were kids. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qZOA1b5G76 — Downs 2 Business (@downs2business) January 7, 2026

“What I do remember about Caleb, he was just the sweetest little bayb. And like, you’ve probably heard this before, but he always wanted to be held. He would cuddle. He was just such a nice baby. Now Josh, of course, older. I’m not going to say Josh was bad because that’s not what it was.. but Josh had energy. Josh wanted to get his way. Josh was full of personality,” Rooks said.

The high schools that both Taylor Rooks and the Downs attended were less than thirty minutes apart in Georgia, just to the northeast of Atlanta. Still though, what are the odds that not just both brothers would go on to NFL success, but that their babysitter would become a star sports host in her own right?

We may finally have an interesting factoid that can surpass Drew Brees beating Andy Roddick in tennis while growing up in Texas.