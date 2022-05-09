A Memphis weatherman is facing accusations of racism after tweeting a slur at NBA star Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he’s not surprised by the bigotry.

Days after getting the tired “shut up and dribble” treatment from Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on First Take, Green received a derogatory comment from Fox Memphis chief meteorologist Joey Sulipeck on Twitter. The tweet came after Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson garnered two technical fouls and an automatic ejection Saturday night against the Warriors.

“And chew on this,” Sulipeck wrote. “Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery.”

Emotions are high right now among teams and fans over the play in question but this right here? @joeysulipeck – unacceptable. Memo to @FOX13Memphis – talk to your mans and check him. This is over the line and I won’t stand for it. This is bullsh-t. pic.twitter.com/RJsLDenByh — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) May 8, 2022

The term “knuckle-dragger” is generally considered to be code for a large primate, such as a gorilla. Sulipeck has since deleted the gross tweet and his Twitter account.

Sunday morning, Kerr was asked about the tweet following Golden State’s practice, and the Warriors coach said he wasn’t surprised to see a person make that type of derogatory comment, considering it as par for the course in America.

Steve Kerr said he's not surprised by a weatherman's derogatory tweet at Draymond Green. "This is America" pic.twitter.com/BTIe572Ucj — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) May 9, 2022

“Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not the slightest bit,” Kerr said. “This is America. Also, I got off Twitter a year ago and it’s been blissful and I highly recommend it.”

Green similarly didn’t seem surprised by the tweet, nor would he care for an apology, according to an Instagram post from the Warriors forward. “Don’t apologize, STAND ON IT!” Green wrote after Sulipeck deleted his social media account.

[KRON-4]