Stephen A. Smith’s bread and butter these days is having (very loud) conversations about the sports news of the day. However, that doesn’t mean the ESPN talent doesn’t also do some reporting from time to time as part of his repertoire.

He often mentions things that his sources have told him while appearing on First Take and other ESPN shows. However, he’s also been prone to get things wrong from time to time (to time), which can come back to bite him.

Back in August, Smith was discussing the Golden State Warriors and specifically shifted the conversation to forward Jonathan Kuminga, saying that he was hearing that the 19-year-old is too distracted and doesn’t have a good work ethic.

Some interesting insight regarding Jonathan Kuminga from Stephen A. Smith on First Take this morning ?#NBATwitter #DubNation pic.twitter.com/8gGP8V5BzD — ??????’ ??? (@_Talkin_NBA) August 23, 2022

“I’m worried about Kuminga. I’m hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head. The level of discipline he lacks. You understand?

“Some of the foolishness. I’m not getting in his personal business. I’m not saying nothing like that. I’m talking attitude, I’m not talking actions. I’m saying that attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down. doing the work.

I’m hearing that he’s shortchanging the Warriors in that regard, and he gotta get his act together, because I’m a Jonathan Kuminga fan.”

Soon after, Kuminga responded on Instagram, saying “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” as a caption on his photo.

Now, his head coach is chiming in as well. On a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to and refuted Smith’s claim.