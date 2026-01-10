Photo Credit: Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) on X

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sounded off on Friday night about the federal government’s response to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by an officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Well, I’m glad that the (Minnesota) Timberwolves recognized her life and the tragic nature of her death,” Kerr began on the subject during his pregame press conference at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

“It’s shameful, really, that in our country, we can have law enforcement officers who commit murder and seemingly get away with it,” Kerr told the media. “It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government is saying.”

“So, very demoralizing,” Kerr continued. “Devastating to lose anyone’s life, especially in that manner. So, it’s terrible. Terribly sad for her family, for her, and for that city. And I’m glad the Timberwolves came out and expressed that sadness.”

Kerr has been one of the most outspoken voices in professional sports on societal issues and politics for many years, especially during the Donald Trump presidential eras.