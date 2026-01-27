Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has always been one to speak his mind, especially when he sees injustice and those in power using unnecessary force.

His team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was postponed from Saturday, following the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, the second person to be killed by federal agents in the Minneapolis area in three weeks amid protests and pushback from aggressive and violent tactics by ICE agents.

The Warriors and Timberwolves played in Minneapolis on Sunday, and Kerr spoke about the situation during his postgame press conference, appealing to everyone to “remember what our constitution stands for, what our values are, and what that means to how we treat each other and our fellow citizens.”

The Warriors stuck around Monday to play the T’Wolves again, and after the game, Kerr spoke on the topic once more, saying he hopes the protests and tragedies can inform a better path forward on immigration and how we treat one another.

“Immigration is a problem that needs to be addressed, but it needs to be addressed by Congress, legislatively, not by military force in the streets, pulling people from their homes.” Warriors coach Steve Kerr reflects upon the protests and the last few days in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/VzeUIaJEgY — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) January 27, 2026

“Obviously, we are the visitors here. We are the observers. This is not our city, but we know all those guys on the Timberwolves, and to talk to them, talk to Chris Finch, and to hear what they’re feeling, their families are feeling, and to see literally up close, the people in the streets, and the tragedy, knowing it right down the street from us, it was almost surreal. It was a really bizarre few days.

“We have a lot of empathy for the people here. We’re really hopeful that the protests here and nationwide will lead to a much better solution for immigration. It’s not like they’re rooting out violent criminals; they’re taking 5-year-old kindergarteners and U.S. citizens and detaining people.

“Immigration is a problem that needs to be addressed, but it needs to be addressed by Congress, you know, legislatively. Not by military force in the streets, pulling people from their homes.”

After an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good several weeks ago as she was driving away from him, Kerr said it was “shameful…that in our country, we can have law enforcement officers who commit murder and seemingly get away with it,” adding that it’s “shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government is saying.”