Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went viral just before Thanksgiving for complaining about how loud Footprint Center in Phoenix was after the Suns handed his team a nationally televised L. And this week, a Suns halftime performer named DJ Villa mixed Kerr’s rant into a beat during his set.

While Kerr was fired up during the initial press conference, even he couldn’t help but laugh at the DJ’s sneaky troll.

“I think it’s hilarious,” Kerr said before a Tuesday rematch between the two teams. “I love it. We’re in the entertainment business, and stuff like that is great. … I may have to respond with something of my own. We’ll see what that is.”

Kerr added that “about 100” people sent him the clip after it popped up online last Friday.

When asked about his expectations for the unique atmosphere of the Phoenix arena in his second go-round this year, Kerr opted to keep the joke going.

“Given the game atmosphere last time with the South Beach club music, I’m expecting it to be even more techno, even louder,” Kerr said. “We may not actually be able to actually even hold a timeout. I’ll just tell the guys, ‘Go get ’em.'”

The past two seasons have been full of awkward moments from Warriors players and coaches coming to terms with the late stages of their dynastic run in the NBA. Just this week, sharpshooter Klay Thompson got into it with a reporter over the possibility that Kerr might bench him and why fans might want to see him hit the bench.

But Kerr blaming music for a bad night on the road is another level, so it’s good that he didn’t take it all too seriously in the end. After all, he has bigger things to worry about as his Warriors chase a return to the NBA Finals with an aging roster.

