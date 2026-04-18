Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors exited the 2026 NBA Playoffs before they began after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in game for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. And it could be the last time we see Steve Kerr on the Warriors sidelines.

Kerr was hired from the TNT Sports broadcast booth before the 2014-2015 season to replace another fellow commentator in Mark Jackson. In 12 seasons on the Warriors sidelines, he has won four NBA championships, boasts two more NBA Finals appearances, and is sixth all-time in win percentage among coaches with at least 500 games.

But after his team’s 111-96 defeat to the Suns on Friday night to miss the playoffs for the fourth time in seven years, Kerr admitted that it might be time for a new voice to lead the team.

First, at the close of the game there was an unusual but very meaningful scene where he huddled with longtime stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who are the last remaining players from the Warriors dynasty years. A mic’d up Kerr said, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death. Thank you.”

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death.” 💛 Steve Kerr’s message to Steph and Draymond at the end of the Suns game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/78UfbFHXCm — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) April 18, 2026

And then after the game in his postgame press conference, Kerr talked openly about his future and pondered about a scenario where he may not be back as the Warriors head coach.

Steve Kerr said he will take a week or two to think about his future and discuss it with Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy. He acknowledged there is an “expiration date” on the job and it’s possible new blood is needed. Said he may return or may not. Doesn’t know yet. Full sound pic.twitter.com/FMWeBxOkHB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2026

“The plan is to take a little time. I don’t know, take a week or two and eventually sit down and talk with Joe and Mike. We’ve always had a great partnership and collaboration and just see where they are and I’ll tell them where I am and talk about what’s next for the Warriors, what the plan is this offseason, and we will come to a collaborative decision on what’s next,” Kerr said.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I still love coaching but I get it. These jobs all have an expiration date. There’s a run that happens and when the run ends sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas and all that. If that’s the case, then I will be just nothing but grateful for the most amazing opportunity any person could have to coach this franchise in front of our fans in the Bay and coach Steph Curry, coach Dray, and the whole group.”

If Steve Kerr really does decide to walk away from coaching, any network that televises basketball should be willing to give him whatever he wants to return to the broadcast booth. Kerr was great on television before going into coaching as TNT’s lead analyst working both the NBA and Final Four coverage. And with the added bonus of four titles with Golden State, nobody else could match his resume as a former player, executive, and coach.

We are still in Year 1 of the NBA’s new broadcast deals and ESPN and NBC have both moved forward with three-man teams for their lead booths. ESPN promoted Tim Legler to work with Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson while NBC has gone with Mike Tirico, Jamal Crawford, and Reggie Miller. But if Steve Kerr leaves coaching and wants to get back into television, every network should pull out all the stops to make room for him.