When there’s a cultural or political flashpoint, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is almost always one to speak his mind. He did so earlier this month when an ICE agent fatally shot Minneapolis resident Renee Good, calling the act “shameful,” and spoke out again on Sunday, one day after a federal agent fatally shot another Minneapolis resident, Alex Pretti.

Kerr’s Warriors were scheduled to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday before the game was postponed to Sunday on account of the shooting. Prior to Sunday’s game, Kerr called on Americans to remember the values set forth in the country’s constitution, and specifically pointed to a divisive media for causing the current unrest.

Here’s Steve Kerr when asked what the path moving forward is for the country… “There should be an appeal to our better angels to look after one another and to recognize what’s happening. We’re being divided by media for profit, by misinformation. There’s so much out there that… pic.twitter.com/kOzFi3LvsZ — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 25, 2026

“My concern as an American, we’re not perfect. We’ve never been perfect. But I think our ideals have been in the right place for a long time, our values,” Kerr began. “And I think no matter what side of the aisle you stand on, I think remembering the values that come with the constitution, that come with citizenship, the values of looking after each other are so important right now, just because of the extremism that we can feel from all over the place. People are so angry.

“There should be an appeal to our better angels to look after one another and to recognize what’s happening. We’re being divided by media for profit, by misinformation. There’s so much out there that is really difficult for all of us to reconcile. In times like these, you have to lean on values and who you are and who you want to be — either as an individual or as a country. And I think that’s the biggest thing.

“And that’s what’s so sad about all of this. It’s like we’re at each other’s throats right now. And you can’t just say, ‘I’m right, the other person’s wrong.’ Not within this current climate of nonstop news flooding at us. News,” Kerr repeated in air quotes. “It’s hard to decipher what’s real and what’s not. What’s true and what’s not true. People arguing over the exact same video, saying, ‘This happened. No that happened.’ It is a confusing time to be alive and to be an American. So what I would appeal to everyone is to remember what our constitution stands for, what our values are, and what that means to how we treat each other and our fellow citizens.”

Instead of playing Saturday, Warriors-Timberwolves tipped off Sunday afternoon. The Timberwolves held a moment of silence to honor Alex Pretti prior to the game.