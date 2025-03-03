Photo Credit: Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X.

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors saw their five-game losing streak come to an end at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. So understandably, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn’t all that thrilled when one reporter asked a repeat question that didn’t pertain to Saturday’s game.

After the Warriors’ acquisition of Jimmy Butler last month, the team has quickly gone from one that looked like they’d have to fight for a postseason spot to one that has new life.

However, their loss to an undermanned 76ers team, who are without Joel Embiid for the remainder of the season, was seemingly a reminder to Kerr that there is still plenty of work to be done to get into the postseason in the uber-competitive Western Conference.

After the loss, Kerr was asked about his bench and whether he believed that they had what it takes to perform “until the NBA Finals.”

“I have been asking the same questions for the last ten years,” said the reporter in a video shared by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “I am asking you again. Your bench players performing until the Finals? What do you think again?”

The way the question was formed was a bit strange here. But clearly, the reporter jumped to the conclusion that the Warriors had a clear shot at taking part in the NBA Finals.

Kerr responded as if he had been asked the question on numerous occasions before, as the reporter alluded to, this time giving him a little attitude about talking about the NBA Finals before the Warriors even solidify their postseason spot.

“You are gonna ask that again? We’re doing this? Every time, you ask? We would like to make the playoffs. The playoffs. You’re talking about the Finals? We just want to make the playoffs. Let’s not talk about the Finals.”

Steve Kerr asked if his bench would be enough in the Finals “We would like to make the playoffs. The playoffs. You’re talking about the Finals? We just want to make the playoffs. Let’s not talk about the Finals.” pic.twitter.com/WXYgwcy7yM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2025

It’s fairly understandable why Kerr doesn’t want to look forward to the NBA Finals. Currently, there is just half game separating the Warriors, the current No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, from the No. 10 seed in the conference, the Dallas Mavericks.

If the Warriors even slightly stumble down the stretch, they may very well end up the odd man out in the Western Conference. So don’t expect Kerr to answer too many questions pertaining to the 2025 NBA Finals anytime soon.