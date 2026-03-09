Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

When it comes to tanking, the NBA finds itself in the midst of a crisis over teams exploiting the rules as they’re written.

As far as Steve Kerr is concerned, the situation around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his foul-hunting techniques is in the same boat.

Kerr’s Golden State Warriors were able to erase a 14-point deficit against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, but still fell short in a 104-97 loss. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points on 6-for-15 from the floor and 14-of-15 from the free-throw line.

SGA’s prowess for getting to the foul line has been a hot topic all season long, and Kerr was asked about it during the post-game press conference. The Warriors’ head coach offered a critique of the situation, but not directed at the Thunder star.

“He’s incredibly clever. He knows exactly how to draw contact. It’s all within the rules. I don’t have a problem with Shai. I have a problem with the rules.” Steve Kerr speaks on the SGA fouls in the Thunder-Warriors game 🗣️ (via @joseph_dycus)pic.twitter.com/PCgO1OXSRP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2026

“Well, he’s incredibly clever, and he knows exactly how to draw contact, and it’s all within the rules,” Kerr said. “I don’t have a problem with Shai; I have a problem with the rules. As a league, too much off-arm — we hardly allow the defense to do anything guarding the ball.

“So, if you allow the offensive player to push off with the off-arm to create space, it makes it really tough defensively because you can’t put your arm in. If you put your arm in, everybody around the league will do what Shai does, what James Harden does. They’ll hook your arm, and it’s all a part of the rules.”

Kerr then reiterated that he doesn’t want SGA or any player punished but wants the rules changed.

“More power to all the individual players, but as a league, we need to adapt and adjust,” Kerr added. “The players, year after year, just take advantage of the rules, and they’re smart; they know what they’re doing.”

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in made free throws, making 8.3 per game on 9.3 attempts. It’s the fourth-consecutive season he’s topped that statistic, which has led to plenty of criticism about the “free-throw merchant” and why referees award him so many.

So far, at least, the NBA hasn’t offered any real solution.