NBA fans won’t be stunned to learn Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had an issue with the officiating Tuesday night.

Donald Trump and NBA referees have this in common: They’re both never too far from getting berated by Kerr. And Tuesday night, it was the officials’ turn.

In the first quarter of their game with the Milwaukee Bucks, Warriors forward Jimmy Butler was called for a foul that led to Gary Trent Jr. converting a three-point play. As Kerr stood on the sideline and tried to get an explanation from crew chief Mark Lindsay, the fans joined in by chanting, “Ref, you suck,” loud enough to be heard on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast.

Instead of pulling a Gregg Popovich and grabbing the PA microphone to scold the fans, Kerr chuckled along, appearing to enjoy the chant. About a minute later, the officials stopped play to mop up some sweat on the court, which gave Kerr the opportunity to share more frustration. During the break, a nearby mic caught the Warriors’ head coach berating official Brent Barnaky this time.

“There’s so many fouls every play then! Like, just call a foul every time. On every possession,” Kerr ranted. “If that’s a foul, then everything’s a foul.”

Despite Kerr’s frustration, Golden State managed to overcome the seemingly egregious first quarter foul on Butler to defeat Milwaukee 104-93. And now we wait for Kerr’s next Trump rant.