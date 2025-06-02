Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the greatest players of his generation might be taking a spot behind the microphone before long.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry told CNBC Sport that he would “for sure” consider a career in broadcasting after his playing days are over. Curry, 37, has shown no signs of slowing down on the court, but is already looking ahead to his future off of it.

Even though Curry seems open to the idea of broadcasting as a second act, don’t expect the sharpshooter to jump on set or into a booth right away. When speaking with CNBC, Curry mentioned NFL great Tom Brady, who took just one year off between his final season as a player and joining Fox as the network’s lead game analyst.

“I would be more patient,” Curry said.

“I think about what would be the right opportunity for me, ’cause anything that I do, I want to be all in on it,” he continued. “Right now, just doing your homework on the different pathways and options that might be available.”

Curry has already dipped his toe into the media world while his playing career remains ongoing. He founded Unanimous Media in 2018 which has produced a number of sports documentaries including Underrated, which chronicles Curry’s rise as an overlooked college basketball player at Davidson to one of the top NBA players of all time.

No doubt, any NBA media partner would be chomping at the bit to count Stephen Curry among its ranks, whether that’s in three years or ten years. If he wants a job in NBA media, he won’t have any trouble finding one.

CNBC’s full interview with Curry will be available on Wednesday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET as part of a special titled Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry.