Credit: WWE

Stephen A. Smith might not be who New York Knicks fans want representing them in the world, but he’s taken that mantle all the same.

The First Take host is also no stranger to the world of professional wrestling. His antics and persona lend themselves pretty well to the business and he’s even thrown out the possibility that he might get involved one day.

Presumably as part of the Fanatics Fest NYC event, Smith’s worlds collided this weekend when he was presented with a Knicks-themed WWE championship belt. At that point, he did what you’re supposed to do.

He cut a promo.

After feigning how emotional this moment was, Smith launched into his promo to prove why the Knicks are on the cusp of their first NBA title since 1973.

“This championship… It’s been since 1973… It’s a damn shame that belt gotta be made up for them, instead of them earning it. I’m not gonna be negative, cause we on our way.

“We’re knocking on the door. We trying to come. We know the Greek Freak’s around. We know Tatum and Brown and them are in Boston. We saw Paul George go to Philadelphia. We don’t care. The Knicks are coming. The Knicks are coming. The Knicks are coming.”

Smith then flipped the belt onto his shoulders and let out a pained screech that sounded like a hawk dying.

The ESPN star has received plenty of criticism for talking like a Knicks die-hard but also seeming unaware of who is actually on the roster. And he’s not shy about letting his Knicks fandom bleed into his reporting. He’s also been taken to task by some fans for his stolen Knicks valor in the way he celebrates the franchise. So we’ll see what Knicks fans think of this latest stunt.

