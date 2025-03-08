Credit: The Stephen A Smith Show

Noted New York Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith was courtside at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night to watch his team take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith was probably focused on making sure he knew who was actually playing for the Knicks when Lakers superstar LeBron James approached him to let him know how he felt about the ESPN talent’s comments about his son Bronny James.

During a stoppage between the third and fourth quarters, James approached Smith at his seats and the two could be seen having a very terse conversation in which James appeared to be giving Smith the business.

Friday, Smith addressed the incident on First Take, saying that LeBron was upset about things Smith had said about Bronny, who also plays for the Lakers.

“That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly, I might add, to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about his son,” Smith said. “I can’t repeat the words because they ain’t suited for FCC airwaves. That’s what he was doing.”

Later Friday, Smith took to his podcast to provide more specifics on what James had to say.

Let’s talk about it. LeBron and me, Charles Barkley took a shot at ESPN, Kenyon Martin mad at me? My new contract, more Full episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show is live now https://t.co/G6vB8fvuiC pic.twitter.com/IC0jBMHp6z — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 7, 2025

The ESPN host initially defended the Lakers drafting Bronny but criticized his playing time in January, saying the rookie wasn’t ready for the NBA.

Smith went on to say that he felt James was misconstruing his comments on Bronny and that he wished the conversation had been private between the two of them.

ESPN’s $100-million man has been racking up beefs with many folks around the NBA world in recent days, including James, Draymond Green, Kai Cenat, and Charles Barkley. Apparently, that’s what they’re paying him for.