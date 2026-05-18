Credit: ESPN

If Jaylen Brown really wants Stephen A. Smith to get back to hard-hitting journalism, then Stephen A. Smith believes Jaylen Brown should proceed with caution.

We’re two weeks and two rounds removed from Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics being part of the NBA Playoffs. But Brown has kept his name in the news by redirecting his competitive fire from the court to Stephen A. Smith.

After blowing a 3-1 lead to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, Brown blamed the referees for cutting his favorite season as a pro basketball player short. Smith heard Brown’s excuses and urged him to “be quiet.” Brown fired back by urging Smith to retire while accusing ESPN’s highest-paid talent of being “the face of clickbait media.” Brown also took issue with Smith questioning why Jayson Tatum hasn’t been on his Twitch stream, sparking a rant about journalistic integrity.

“What type of journalism is this?” Brown asked. “Why are you doing journalism on me having guests on my stream? And this is a part of the reason why I started streaming. This is a part of the reason why people use the term ‘clown,’ and it synchronizes with someone like Stephen A. Smith. Because this is what you’re using your platform for. What are you talking about? This is a narrative that he’s creating. This isn’t journalism.”

Monday morning on First Take, it was Smith’s turn to fire back by suggesting Brown should prefer this less journalistic type of media. Because Smith implied he could issue some more damning reports on Brown.

“Jaylen Brown, be careful what you wish for. You really want me to start reporting on that level? Locker room? How the organization might think about you? How the city may feel about you? How Jayson Tatum may or may not feel about you?” – Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/VUC5cn5klm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 18, 2026

“Jaylen Brown, be careful what you wish for,” Smith said. “You really want me to start reporting on that level? You understand? Locker room? How the organization might think about you? How the city may feel about you? How Jayson Tatum may or may not feel about you? Sneaker deals? Endorsement deals? The list goes on and on. The season is over, bro. You on Twitch trying to do what I do and talking about me needing to step away. It makes no sense.”

Threatening to expose a professional athlete is an interesting way of fighting the accusation of being a form of “clickbait media.” Smith has issued this same threat to Tiki Barber and other athletes he’s feuded with. But every time Smith says, ‘I’ll be a journalist if you want me to,’ it’s basically an admission that he is no longer a journalist.

And if Smith is going to report on how the city of Boston feels about Brown, he’s going to need to share a lot of praise. Because, in the wake of Smith threatening to expose the Celtics star, Boston fans, led by Dave Portnoy, were quick to rally around Brown, who helped the Celtics win a title.

Despite pleas from Brown, Smith isn’t going to retire anytime soon. But hopefully they can retire this back-and-forth. Because the last thing the NBA should want is for a trivial feud between Stephen A. Smith and Jaylen Brown to take anything away from their conference finals matchups.