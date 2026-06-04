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As right-wing media attempts to force the San Antonio Spurs into a national anthem controversy, Stephen A. Smith won’t have it.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs stood for Tori Kelly’s rendition of the national anthem to begin Game 1 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night. But even as most of the team bowed their heads with their arms at their side, conservative influencer Matt Wallace is attempting to spark a controversy. Wallace posted a video of the national anthem on X, claiming Spurs players refused to place a hand over their heart during the performance.

The video gained traction on social media, with Wembanyama being further scrutinized for having his arms folded in front of him, despite standing with his head bowed. But as Wallace and other right-wing media members try to portray this as a sign of disrespect or possible protest, Stephen A. Smith slammed the accusations as “patently false.”

This is patently false. There are plenty of people who listen to the Nat’l Anthem and simply bow their heads with their hands in front of them or behind their backs and pay respects. Holding your hand over your heart is not a requirement. The Spurs were not being disrespectful in… https://t.co/zGVOTHKNlR — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 4, 2026

“This is patently false. There are plenty of people who listen to the Nat’l Anthem and simply bow their heads with their hands in front of them or behind their backs and pay respects,” Smith wrote in response to Wallace criticizing Spurs players for not putting hands over their hearts during the national anthem. “Holding your hand over your heart is not a requirement. The Spurs were not being disrespectful in anyway. Who is anyone to say they were just over that gesture? That is utterly ridiculous!!!”

The New York Knicks similarly did not all place a hand over their heart during the national anthem, because placing a hand over your heart is not a requirement or even an expectation of any team when listening to the song. But for some reason, the Spurs are being accused of disrespect.