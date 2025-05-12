Photo credit: ESPN

Michael Jordan is back in the NBA. But Stephen A. Smith wants to know what version of Jordan NBC is getting before he gets too excited about the move.

As the NBA on NBC prepares to make a comeback next season, there may be no better way to make a splash than by adding Michael Jordan to their team. No one was more synonymous with the NBA on NBC during its apex in the late ‘90s than Jordan. During its upfront presentation Monday morning, NBC announced Jordan will be a “special contributor” to the network’s NBA coverage.

That’s big. But according to Stephen A. Smith, how big will be dependent on which version of Jordan NBC is getting.

“I just wanna know, is it gonna be the Michael Jordan you see on television? Or is it gonna be the Michael Jordan we speak to? Because if it’s the Michael Jordan we speak to, it’s gonna be epic” – Stephen A. Smith on Jordan joining NBC pic.twitter.com/OrJaLPSxe6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 12, 2025



“In what capacity? That’s what I want to know!” Smith said. “I just wanna know, is it gonna be the Michael Jordan you see on television? Or is it gonna be the Michael Jordan we speak to? Because if it’s the Michael Jordan we speak to, it’s gonna be epic. It’s gonna be epic! This brother, the things that he will say and the way that he says them and the way that he breaks them down? Lord have mercy!”

“But if it’s NBC and the little kids are out there watching and, you know, he wants to mind his manners about every syllable he utters – eh – he’ll be alright,” Smith continued. “But that brother ain’t used to being alright, he’s used to being great.”

ESPN devoting this much time to addressing another network’s NBA hire is somewhat surprising. You wouldn’t expect CBS to talk about Fox signing Tom Brady. But Jordan being back in the NBA appears to transcend network rivalries.

Smith often name drops Jordan on First Take, even sharing texts he’s received from the six-time NBA champion during the show. It begs wondering whether Smith is a little jealous of NBC’s ability to land Jordan.

ESPN will make a splash of their own next basketball season, with the addition of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson on Inside the NBA through a licensing agreement with TNT Sports. Questions remain about how Inside the NBA will be used by ESPN. There are even more questions about Jordan’s vague role with NBC. But the addition of Jordan in any capacity, is undoubtedly a big deal.