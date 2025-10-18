Credit: The Pivot Podcast

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James have been locked in a feud for years, though tensions boiled over earlier this year.

The two had a face-to-face confrontation after a Los Angeles Lakers game last year, when James was seen confronting Smith, telling him to “stop effing” with his son, Bronny James, referring to criticisms from Smith back in January about Bronny’s playing time in the NBA. Smith defended his comments, James did an exclusive appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to air his grievances about Smith, and the ESPN host fired back with a 15-minute rant of his own, adding that had LeBron made it physical, he would have followed suit.

Things have mostly quieted down since then, but Smith, in an interview on The Pivot Podcast, laid down a new gauntlet in their blood feud, claiming that James’ treatment of certain media members is influenced by their race.

“You ever see LeBron go at a white boy? Let’s call it what it is. You ever see him do that? You’ll say you saw him come at me,” Smith said.

Smith noted that James has criticized ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst, who has followed his basketball career since high school, but claimed that theirs is a special situation.

“You saw him come at me. Closest you ever came to seeing him do something like that [to a white journalist] was when he called out Brian Windhorst,” Smith continued. “What you calling out Brian Windhorst for? The man covered you since junior high school and has praised you repeatedly and you used the Pat McAfee situation to go at him. [T]hat’s the only time you ever seen LeBron James really go at somebody white. I’m going to call it what it is.”

Smith then defended his comments about Bronny, saying that his father misconstrued them. He then added that James was not only wrong but that if he confronts Smith again, the ESPN host will be “better ready and better prepared.”

“LeBron was wrong, and he will forever be wrong,” said Smith. “And as far as I’m concerned, anybody in this business or anybody that wants to be in this business, especially these athletes with their podcast that don’t see it, well, just consider yourself blind or unethical. Because anybody with professional ethics who knows sports and knows what comes with it, knows I did not do anything wrong to that young man. But to paint me as somebody that would attack a child just because I dislike you. It’s low. It’s low. And that’s what it is, and that’s where it’s going to stay.

“And the only reason I said it is because you asked me, and it’s because of how I feel, and I’m not going to change. And if he don’t say nothing, I’m not going to say anything. I’m just going to do my job. If there’s another confrontation, I assure you I’ll be better ready and better prepared this time. I promise you that.”

LeBron, the ball is in your court.