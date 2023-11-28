Photo credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

Stephen A. Smith is firing back at his critics for questioning his silence on the allegations surrounding NBA player Josh Giddey.

The 21-year-old member of the Oklahoma City Thunder is currently being investigated by the NBA over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor. Those allegations surfaced by anonymous claims made on social media. The social media posts include a man who appears to be Giddey, with a female in photos and video, but there is little available information beyond that.

With the ongoing investigation surrounding Giddey, many on social media have questioned why Smith hasn’t addressed the sensitive allegations, despite his previous willingness to take strong stances on other NBA players with off-court issues.

“Y’all are getting on my last damn nerves. Could you try to be responsible? Could you try? That’s all I’m asking. What you want Stephen A. to say?” Smith said, responding to people who claim he would have taken a harsher stance against Giddey if the NBA player was Black.

“Wait a minute, if it was a brother, I would have treated it with the same level of sensitivity. This man, Josh Giddey, is currently being investigated by the National Basketball Association, the NBA, over allegations that he was having a relationship with a minor,” Smith said. “He’s 21, we don’t know how old she is. We don’t know anything, we know there’s an investigation going on. That’s all we know. We don’t know anything else. You know why Stephen A. hasn’t said anything? Because you could get sued, idiots! You don’t just go out there running your damn mouth over something this serious.”

Smith proceeded to explain that he will speak on allegations when the victim is identified or specifics of the crime are released, but as it pertains to Giddy, that information has not been made available.

“Why don’t you try using your social media accounts and go to Josh Giddey and flat out accuse him and state it as a point of fact,” Smith ranted. “Make sure you give him your name and address, too, because he probably could sue you. You have to wait and see. We don’t have all the information. We don’t even have the specific allegations, in terms of its depth…If I had a clue, I would have spoken on it, but I don’t and it’s why I haven’t said anything. My advice to you all is to shut the hell up and do the same.”

Smith’s social media critics have complained that he was quick to comment on Brandon Miller and Kevin Porter Jr., but has avoided calling for Giddey to be suspended. The difference, however, is at the time Smith commented on Miller and Porter Jr., there was more information available because those incidents garnered police investigations. Although the social media allegations against Giddey are serious, there is currently no police involvement.

[The Stephen A. Smith Show]