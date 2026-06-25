Credit: Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith

We may finally be reaching the end of the Jaylen Brown-Stephen A. Smith feud that has been going on for months. Or at the very least, the two may finally be ready to settle their differences in person.

After trading shots and threats back and forth through their own shows and podcasts, it appears that the two participants may finally be ready to meet face-to-face.

Jaylen Brown had challenged Stephen A. Smith to a debate on his live stream, but it didn’t really seem to be going anywhere. That’s until Brown called out Smith while at an event in France and then went as far as calling ESPN “unethical.” Finally, Smith exploded and answered Brown’s challenge. But only on his terms.

Enough Is Enough! Jaylen Brown, I Accept Your Challenge pic.twitter.com/YrwXBNd53B — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 25, 2026

“He’s so full of sh*t I want to throw up. Suddenly we’re unethical, because we’re telling you how your comments came across. No wonder your ass is in France. You can’t deal with the heat here in America and justify the way you’ve acted since you got bounced out of the playoffs. Nobody’s done anything to you, Jaylen Brown,” Smith said.

“This should be an indication to you of how small people can become. I’m unethical. I’m the leader. ESPN, the entire network, with all the love the network shows you. We’re all unethical and I’m the leader. I didn’t know you would come across as that soft, bro. You want to talk about accountability and all of that other stuff? Fine, dog. You’re welcome to come on the show.”

Stephen A. Smith then laid out the official invitation to Jaylen Brown to have him appear on his own personal platform because he refuses to go to his “dungeon” on the Twitch stream of the Celtics star.

“I keep talking about that dungeon, I’ll show you what a studio supposed to look like. I got one. You want to talk sh*t about me, you want to question my ethics or whatever, name the time and place bro. Name the time, not the place. We’re going to do it on my set because I’m not coming to that dungeon. I’ll be waiting. See you when I see you,” Smith said ominously.

Well, the ball appears to now be figuratively in Jaylen Brown’s court. He’s gotten under the skin of Stephen A. Smith like we haven’t seen an athlete do in recent memory. Maybe that’s why he finally cracked and has given the podcast invite instead of safely sparring from afar.

Given how far this has gone and that this would be an incredible piece of content for Smith’s personal platforms, it’s a shock that it hasn’t happened already. It may not be a debate against Donald Trump when it comes to views and nationwide interest, but it’ll have to do for now.