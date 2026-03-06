Credit: The Draymond Green Show, SiriusXM

Stephen A. Smith’s podcasts seem to only exist for him to do two things – talk about politics and settle scores. As far as the latter goes, it was only a matter of time until he came for another equally outspoken person in Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Both Green and Smith share a lot in common in their propensity to fire off takes and their love of hearing themselves opine on anything and everything. And this spat stems from Green’s thoughts on the media lacking accountability when it comes to the firing of Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison after trading Luka Dončić straight-up for Anthony Davis.

Public sentiment has turned against Luka this season as he has had flare-ups with the referees, struggled efensively, and shown some of the issues that led Harrison to believe it was in the best interest of the Mavs to trade him. Of course, Luka is still the NBA’s leading scorer and an all-world offensive talent. So it’s not like anyone is saying the Mavericks won the trade (after all they shipped Davis to Washington for Khris Middleton’s expiring contract and some draft picks.

But because Smith and Green are both eager to argue about something, the debate became personal with the Warriors star first calling out Smith on his podcast for lacking accountability and “throwing s— at the wall.”

Draymond Green responds to Stephen A. Smith 😳 “The problem that I have is we’re calling for all this accountability, but all these guys just get to say things and there’s zero accountability. There’s zero accountability when it comes to me. Just literally get to throw sh*t at a… https://t.co/BMpwDNukTJ pic.twitter.com/q2YvuMfw6f — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 4, 2026

“The problem that I have is we’re calling for all this accountability, but all these guys just get to say things and there’s zero accountability. There’s zero accountability when it comes to me. Just literally get to throw sh*t at a wall and see if it sticks,” Green said. “Like these guys don’t have to answer for these awful a** takes they make. How wrong they be in most situations. But these are experts. I don’t understand it. It’s the only thing you can become an expert in and never have any experience with the game.”

Because Stephen A. Smith has never been called out without responding, he then hit back at Green for questioning his lack of accountability. He even cited his willingness to call out the Cowboys while maintaining a relationship with Jerry Jones as an example.

WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?! pic.twitter.com/NfVHdtz5io — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 6, 2026

“Let me tell you why I think you’re wrong. Because you’re not listening. I didn’t say he deserves to lose his job. I didn’t say he should be fired. I said those are the likely results of that action as you contended in your diatribe, I’m right. If they traded you to a team for a bag of chips, should we not say something about that? Oh my God, we’re covering the game of basketball! We’re just throwing s— up against the wall? How?! How?! You’re Draymond. You have value. You don’t trade you for a bag of chips. What’s the throwing the s— up against the wall? What are you talking about,” Smith challenged Green.

Stephen A. Smith then said he has more than enough critics that attempt to call him out and hold him accountable on a regular basis. And the fact that Draymond Green used his own platform to do so is proof enough that he faces the accountability that Green says he lacks.

Do these two even know what they’re arguing talking about anymore? Or have they become just that bored with themselves in their present situations. How did a fairly innocuous comment about Nico Harrison lead to five different responses like we are negotiating peace in the Middle East?

Stay tuned for the next chapter in this thrilling rivalry when Draymond Green responds on his podcast to Stephen A. Smith’s comments on his podcast about Draymond Green’s comments on his podcast about Stephen A. Smith’s comments on First Take about Draymond Green’s comments on his podcast.