Credit: First Take

Stephen A. Smith is accusing Seth Greenberg of pulling the rug out from under him after flip-flopping on Darryn Peterson.

The NBA Draft is here, and Greenberg is going all-in on Peterson, saying the guard from Kansas should be the No. 1 pick by the Washington Wizards Tuesday night. That’s not a hot take, Peterson is widely believed to be the most talented player in this year’s draft, even by many of those who argue against him being the top pick. The problem, however, is that Stephen A. Smith recalled Greenberg questioning Peterson just a few months ago on First Take.

“I don’t have time to watch all these damn college basketball games…when coach sends me out there saying this stuff and then he switches positions, I’m like wait a minute!” Stephen A. Smith not happy with Seth Greenberg changing his mind on Darryn Peterson pic.twitter.com/Exv9JJGi08 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 22, 2026

“That ain’t what you said months ago,” Smith pressed Greenberg. “Months ago, you brought up big time questions about Darryn Peterson. You never questioned his skillset…but you said you couldn’t trust him. What the hell happened from the months ago you were on First Take saying that til now?”

After watching Kansas suffer a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, Greenberg went on ESPN and questioned Peterson’s work ethic, stating he would not draft the talented prospect with the first overall pick. Smith took that information and raised the same concerns about Peterson, similarly deciding he should not be the first overall pick in Tuesday’s draft. But now that Greenberg changed his mind, Smith felt like he was left on an island.

Greenberg explained he changed his opinion after taking a deeper look at Peterson’s high school tape. But Smith wasn’t buying it, believing there must be a bigger reason why Greenberg is now flip-flopping on his opinion of Peterson from back in March, an opinion that subsequently shaped Smith’s opinion on the prospect.

“You’re filibustering,” Smith continued. “You knew this when you came on First Take months ago! You knew about his high school stuff then. This isn’t a secret to you, you didn’t find this out after you were on First Take. You knew this before. So to me, I’m still not getting the answer to my question.”

Greenberg insisted Peterson’s ceiling is still just too good to pass up despite previously questioning his work ethic. Smith still didn’t seem satisfied.

“I don’t have time to watch all these damn college basketball games,” Smith ranted. “So when coach sends me out there saying this stuff and then he switches positions. I’m like, wait a minute! Your input, your council had a lot to do with what I went on the air and said! So I got a problem with the inconsistency that we are witnessing right now.”

Greenberg changed his mind on Peterson, and he changed his mind based off his own research and analysis. Better to do it now than waiting to see what Peterson looks like in the NBA. But Smith admitted he built his opinion on Peterson off Greenberg’s initial analysis, and now he doesn’t know how to handle the former college basketball coach and current analyst changing his mind.