It’s not just Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Shaquille O’Neal, and nearly every other famous athlete who has frequented Magic City in Atlanta. Stephen A. Smith wants you to know he’s enjoyed the fruits of their labor as well.

The Atlanta Hawks announced an unusual promotion for next month, as they plan to celebrate Magic City, the area’s famous strip club. When the Hawks take on the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 16, the arena will pay tribute to the adult entertainment club with exclusive merchandise, Magic City’s famous lemon pepper wings, and a halftime performance by Atlanta native T.I. And Friday morning on First Take, Stephen A. Smith endorsed the collaboration.

“It ain’t just the basketball players that have frequented that in the past,” Smith said of his own personal exploits at Magic City. “I’ve been there. I can confirm that their lemon pepper wings are delicious and that the scenery is fabulous. And that it is an iconic cultural landmark. I understand its celebration, I have no problem with it whatsoever.”

While Smith might be in favor of the celebratory night, the partnership between the Hawks and Atlanta’s most famous strip club seems to put Shae Cornette in an awkward position, with the First Take host noting that her husband, Jordan Cornette, is scheduled to work the Hawks-Magic game for NBC that night.

Magic City garnered national attention in 2020, when Lou Williams, then a member of the Hawks, was granted permission to leave the bubble to attend his grandfather’s funeral. And while outside the bubble, Williams was seen at Magic City, where he later claimed he was picking up some lemon pepper wings.

Now everyone will have a chance to taste the famous wings inside the Hawks’ State Farm Arena. Although, as Stephen A. Smith can attest, most of age people in the arena have likely already had opportunities to order those famous wings. But if this celebration ends up being as successful as Smith expects, maybe it will open the door for a swell of creative partnership and sponsorship ideas for the rest of the NBA.