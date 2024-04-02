Sabrina Ionescu, Steph Curry, Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game was universally panned, as the annual exhibition featured a game that was uncompetitive and largely uninteresting.

One event from the weekend’s festivities that did receive praise, however, was the 3-point contest between NBA star Steph Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

Appearing on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back on Tuesday, Shams Charania revealed that the league plans to — well, run it back — between Curry and Ionescu at next year’s All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. Not only that, but The Athletic/FanDuel/Stadium insider said that the league is also making it a two-on-two affair, with Curry’s Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson and current Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark joining the festivities.

“At this point, Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year,” Charania said. “And I’m told with Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson to make it 2V2. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Splash Brothers. I’m told Steph Curry has specifically brought up potentially having Klay Thompson in this competition for next year.

“Could a guy like Damian Lillard be a candidate as well to join Steph Curry? But those two guys potentially against Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark, those are all conversations that are going to continue to go on over the coming months and as we get into the 24-25 season.”

“At this point Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year…I’m told with Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson to make it 2v2.”@ShamsCharania updates on next years #NBA All Star

That the NBA would already be considering featuring Clark in such a prominent position hardly comes as a surprise. While her college career isn’t over just yet, college basketball’s all-time leading scorer is expected to be selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, with her impending arrival already bringing plenty of buzz to the league.

Expanding the “Steph vs. Sabrina” showcase also falls in line with comments NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently made regarding the state of the league’s All-Star Weekend.

“I think maybe as opposed to trying to create a super competitive basketball game, which I am not sure the teams or the players really want… we should do different things and just make it a celebration of basketball,” Silver said during an interview on CNN’s King Charles.

Silver specifically pointed to Steph vs. Sabrina as something that worked from this past All-Star Weekend. And Clark’s undeniable star power presents the perfect opportunity for the league to continue to build on it as it looks to potentially overhaul its All-Star festivities.

[Run It Back]