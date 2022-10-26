A hilarious moment of live television took place during Tuesday night’s NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns on TNT.

While Warriors superstar Steph Curry was at the free-throw line in the second quarter, TNT play-by-play man Kevin Harlan said, “Steph Curry is at the line. He has not missed this year.”

Curry immediately missed.

TNT’s Reggie Miller to Harlan: “Why?! Why?! Why?!”

TNT’s Candace Parker to Harlan: “Kevin! Kevin! That’s you! That is YOU, Kevin!”

Curry then looked over to the sideline and joined Miller and Parker in pointing at — an apologetic — Harlan for the blame.

Steph Curry blaming Kevin Harlan for the missed free throw. ?? pic.twitter.com/u6zO9rBuur — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2022

Reggie and Candace IMMEDIATELY sold Harlan out here pic.twitter.com/JaBT73YAUI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2022

In the third quarter, Curry missed another free throw after entering the game 22-for-22.

Miller told Harlan, “It’s because of the snowball effect. You opened up an avalanche, and now, he can’t make a free throw.”

Steph Curry missed another free throw. “You opened up an avalanche, and now, he can’t make a free throw.”- Reggie Miller to Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/J3NO1XMF2X — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2022

Whether or not you believe announcer jinxes are real, we can all at least agree that this was great television.

[Photo Credit: TNT]