May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy during game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stan Van Gundy picked up where his brother, Jeff Van Gundy, left off as one of the top NBA broadcasters in the industry.

Given the way things ended at ESPN for Jeff, who was unceremoniously laid off alongside his fellow game analyst Mark Jackson in 2023, it was fair to wonder whether Jeff could seek to return to the media, especially with multiple new NBA broadcast partners in place.

But in an interview on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast released this week, Van Gundy revealed his brother is not looking to return to the broadcast booth any time soon.

“It’s not on his radar now. I think he’s focused on coaching. I’ve asked him about broadcasting things a couple of times, and no, it’s not on his radar now,” Van Gundy said. “But he was great at it … so you never say never. And you never know, another year or two, people’s priorities change and certainly, I think he could have an opportunity pretty much with anybody, if he wanted one.”

When Jeff Van Gundy left the Worldwide Leader after serving as its top game analyst for nearly two decades, he worked as an advisor for the Boston Celtics before joining the Los Angeles Clippers as an assistant coach the past two seasons. Van Gundy seems to be doing well in his return to coaching, as he was reportedly a top candidate for head coaching jobs in both Portland and Orlando this offseason.

Because Jeff Van Gundy, 64, became a head coach very young and, later, a top television game analyst in his mid-40s, he could have plenty of time left in his basketball career. As of now, it seems more likely that he will finish as a head coach than a commentator.