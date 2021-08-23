In the shock of all shocks, Stan Van Gundy is reportedly rejoining Turner Sports, less than a year after leaving the company to coach the New Orleans Pelicans.

Per the New York Post, Van Gundy will again work as a game analyst for TNT and a studio analyst for NBA TV.

When the Pelicans let Van Gundy go in June, a return to TV seemed like a logical move.

After being fired by the Pistons in 2018, Van Gundy joined ESPN for a season. He then jumped to Turner for the 2019-20 season, which seemed to work out better overall for him. Then came the Pelicans job, and less than a year later, a return to TV for Van Gundy.

He’ll be rejoining a company that is somewhat different from when he left. The retirement of Marv Albert and departure of Chris Webber will each force some changes to Turner’s broadcast lineup for next season, and how Turner decides to arrange that lineup will be something to keep an eye on in advance of the 2021-22 season.

[New York Post]