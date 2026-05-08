Credit: Prime Video; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Flopping has gotten out of control in the NBA, and Prime Video’s Stan Van Gundy didn’t hesitate to call out an instance during Thursday night’s Game 2 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs.

In the first quarter, Thunder star big man Chet Holmgren went down hard after a basic post-up attempt from the Lakers’ Deandre Ayton, and Ayton was called for an offensive foul. JJ Redick and the Lakers proceeded to challenge the call.

“They may determine that he pushed him off, but this is a big-time acting job by Chet Holmgren,” Van Gundy said, as the Prime Video broadcast showed replays. “He did not get hit anywhere near the throat or the face, above the shoulders.”

“That’s an absolute flop,” Van Gundy continued. “I hope they don’t give him this call, because we need to get rid of the flops. And the way to do it, is to not give guys calls.”

Chet Holmgren goes down in severe pain after contact with Ayton (with replays) Thankfully, the Laker successfully this flop and it was overturned to a foul on Chet. No shame lol pic.twitter.com/l0QCwyCq8c — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 8, 2026

“I’ve seen Chet in a number of commercials, and there is acting ability,” Prime Video play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle quipped.

“Well, I’ll you what- he showed it right there,” Van Gundy responded.

After review, it was overturned to a defensive foul on Holmgren, but NBA referee John Goble noted that Holmgren committed the foul “prior to contact to the face.”

“Well, I’m glad they got that call right, and didn’t give him the call,” Van Gundy said. “The only thing I’d argue with- there was no contact to the face.”

“No,” Eagle said, laughing in agreement.

“At any point, ever,” Van Gundy continued. “Not before or after he grabbed his arm.”

You can always count on Van Gundy, a former longtime NBA coach, for honest commentary.

The Thunder won the game, 125-107, to take a 2-0 series lead.