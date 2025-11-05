Screengrab from Hoop Central

Don’t let the Chicago Bulls complete a 24-point comeback if you don’t want to hear Stacey King get wild on the broadcast.

The Bulls charged all the way back to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-111 Tuesday night at home. The biggest comeback of this young NBA season culminated in Nikola Vučević hitting a three to give Chicago a two-point lead with just three seconds remaining. And longtime Bulls analyst Stacey King understandably could not contain his excitement.

Bulls announcer Stacey King could not contain himself after this Vooch game-winner. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sdcj7wUrX5 https://t.co/8bdXTEvjuT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 5, 2025



“Biggest shot of the season,” King said with excitement before he really turned up the heat. “Oh my goodness! Elizabeth! I’m coming again Elizabeth! Oh lord! Oh! Oh! It’s the big one Elizabeth! The cardiac Bulls, again!”

For those who are unaware of the reference, it’s not quite how it sounds. King later shared a clip to clarify he was referencing the sitcom Sanford and Son, specifically one of Fred Sanford’s frequent fake heart attacks. King is one of the most entertaining and energetic broadcasters in the NBA, but this one still went above and beyond. And for good reason, King has a lot to be excited with the Bulls right now.

I had another one tonight Elizabeth!! What a freaking game! Down 24 didn’t fold and outworked the Sixers in 2nd half. I tried to tell y’all this is a different team than in the past! Great team chemistry, different guy every night and arguably the deepest team in the NBA this… pic.twitter.com/v4jmdl9Zdm — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) November 5, 2025



Expectations were relatively low for the Bulls entering the season, having not finished above .500 since 2022. But with a 6-1 record and Josh Giddey playing like an All-Star, there’s suddenly some newfound hope and excitement about the Bulls in what is a wide-open Eastern Conference. And you can expect King to milk that excitement for all it’s worth.