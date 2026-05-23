Credit: BrickCenter on X

San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant played 10 minutes in the team’s Game 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. He amassed one rebound, one block, one steal, and one visit to the public bathroom.

In one of the weirder stories you’ll ever see, someone videotaped Bryant using a public bathroom at OKC’s Paycom Center during the game. And once the video of an NBA player in full uniform washing his hands at the sink next to normal human beings went on social media, it was bound to go viral.

Carter Bryant used the public bathroom in the arena MID GAME 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DBJQ4tbf83 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 21, 2026

Spurs teammate Julian Champagnie was asked about the video by reporters on Friday morning before the teams face off in Game 3 of the West Finals. And as he made it clear to anyone who doubted, you should not be filming people using the bathroom, no matter if they are NBA players or not.

Julian Champagnie praised Carter Bryant for how he handled being filmed without apparent consent in the bathroom in OKC: “He had to go to the bathroom, he wanted the quickest one. I don’t see anything wrong with it. I think, if anything, we should stop recording people in the… pic.twitter.com/M6YgSruk5T — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 22, 2026

“Personally, I wouldn’t want to be recorded in the bathroom. He had to go to the bathroom. I don’t know what else he was supposed to do. He had to go to the bathroom, he went to the quickest one. I don’t think anything’s wrong with it. I think if anything, we should stop recording people in the bathroom. Thank you guys,” Champagnie said.

That’s advice we should probably all live by. And good for Carter Bryant for thoroughly washing his hands before returning to game action. At least with Game 3 in San Antonio, hopefully the home fans will respect the players’ privacy a bit more if they have to use the facilities during the game.