When it comes to inhaling smelling salts for the first time while broadcasting live, you do so at your own risk. That’s a lesson San Antonio Spurs announcer Jacob Tobey learned the hard way Wednesday night.

Tobey and analyst Sean Elliott were previewing the evening’s game between the Spurs and Orlando Magic when, for reasons that remain somewhat unclear, the announcer decided to take a big ol’ whiff of smelling salts.

It had the effect you’d imagine.

Hey kids, don’t try smelling salts, especially on live television 🙃 At least I’m awake for this back-to-back 😂 https://t.co/qpzvfjJJcO pic.twitter.com/dRRdr1caS5 — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) December 4, 2025

“Hey kids, don’t try smelling salts, especially on live television,” Tobey wrote on X afterward. “At least I’m awake for this back-to-back.”

He also showed off the bottle he’d sniffed from, joking that he now had “energy, focus, and strength.”

I surely now have energy, focus, and strength 😅 https://t.co/z9oKdWNqFB pic.twitter.com/CH6Xwsplms — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) December 4, 2025

After one person asked why he even had them in the first place, Tobey responded, “Our production truck has connections, apparently.”

Smelling salts, usually ammonium carbonate, are often used by athletes to sharpen focus or restore consciousness. We’ve seen an uptick in their use during broadcasts since 49ers star George Kittle caused a stir by claiming they were banned from the NFL (they weren’t). That led FS1’s First Things First crew to try them out, yielding results similar to Tobey’s.