Jacob Tobey (left) / Instagram

Jacob Tobey, the television play-by-play voice of the San Antonio Spurs, is reportedly being removed from his post amid an alleged affair with the sister of a Spurs player.

The allegation of an affair surfaced earlier this week after an Instagram story on Tobey’s account posted the following:

“This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. @lorenkwatrs So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)”

Spurs broadcaster Jacob Tobey via IG: “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)” What’s going on???#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/PMkL5EbiDj — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) July 7, 2026

The initial Instagram story was followed up with a photo strip that appeared to show Tobey and Loren Waters, the sister of San Antonio Spurs player Lindy Waters III, together and kissing.

Another post: “Me and the new girl LorenkWaters :)” pic.twitter.com/9L6Wh7rLQB — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) July 7, 2026

The allegation quickly went viral on social media.

Now, Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports is reporting that Tobey “is out as the Spurs’ lead play-by-play announcer.”

The Spurs are still without a television home for local game broadcasts next season after the FanDuel Sports Networks shuttered at the conclusion of last season. Typically, teams have kept their broadcast teams consistent even when changing where their games air. Tobey has called Spurs games since 2024, and would have appeared to be in line to keep the job at whatever network or platform ultimately secures rights for local Spurs broadcasts next season, had the alleged affair not become public.

Of course, Tobey would be far from the first media personality to face allegations of infidelity. Many of those personalities have gone on to have long and successful careers in spite of their personal transgressions. It would stand to reason, then, that Tobey’s removal, at least in part, came down to the fact that this alleged affair occurred with the sister of an active player, which could create potential conflicts of interest.

Neither the Spurs nor Tobey’s representatives provided comment to Front Office Sports.