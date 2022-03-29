NBABy Jay Rigdon on

Bally Sports San Antonio will offer an all-women pregame show ahead of the Spurs home date against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Hosted by Michelle Beadle (who has added some Spurs studio work to her portfolio this season), the broadcast will also feature April Marie, Shayla Hudson, Katie Goodman, and Shelby Coppedge.

Other networks have spent time showcasing women in sports broadcasting, especially on the NBA side. In February ESPN offered a game that was crewed both on and off-camera by women. The Spurs and Bally Sports showcasing women on the pregame show is certainly admirable, and it should be a great broadcast.

It’s slightly unfortunate that the game itself will be the usual call, though, as that same thread pointed out immediately:

That created a bit of a disconnect, especially given how the pregame show is being promoted.

Admittedly, it’s easy to be fooled by that original tweet announcement, especially given the aforementioned all-women broadcasts from other outlets. To be clear: this sort of pregame show is good! It’ll be fun as hell. It should just be seen as the positive next step it is rather than some sort of final one, and going from all women on the pregame show to all men on the actual game broadcast is a pretty stark reminder of that.

