Buzzer, which was announced in 2020 and officially launched in April for early access users, is a mobile platform that allows fans to essentially aggregate streaming sports services and call up close games as they occur. Like an NFL RedZone personalized for you and including all kinds of sports (for purchase). Of course, a service like that is only as effective as its offerings and ability to show you all the leagues you’re interested in. The streaming app announced a big step in that direction on Thursday with the news of an agreement to distribute NBA League Pass.

Starting May 8, Buzzer users will be able to buy multiple NBA League Pass offerings through the app. Those offerings include single games and well as partial-game options that are currently available through NBA.com and the NBA app. Buzzer also plans to make full-season NBA League Pass packages available for purchase. Users are able to purchase content streaming by using “Buzzer Moments,” a micropayment system specific to the Buzzer platform.

Buzzer previously secured the rights to live content from both the NHL and PGA Tour in March.

Buzzer was founded by Bo Han, the former director of live content for Twitter. With the announcement of the NBA League Pass deal and the expansion of the app’s offerings, he is hopeful that the platform can be a place to democratize access to live sports.

“The NBA is an industry leader in innovation and fan experience, and Buzzer offers a new way for the league to reach fans, particularly younger Gen Z and Millennial fans,” says Han, who is also the CEO of Buzzer. “Through Buzzer’s hyper-personalization, notifications, and micropayments, mobile-first basketball fans will have the opportunity to watch all the amazing moments that happen night after night, driving greater viewership, engagement, and value for the NBA.”

According to the press release, “additional partnerships will be announced in the coming months as Buzzer continues to expand as a multi-sport, aggregated platform.”

Buzzer is currently available for download on iOS in the App Store and Android in the Google Play Store. However, the app is in is currently in early access, which means that while users can download it and build their profile, they will be added to a waitlist before being added for other features. The platform plans to officially launch “later this year.”

[Buzzer, Cord Cutter News]