Nov 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts to his three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
By Matt Yoder on

After weeks of speculation, the Boston Celtics finally traded one of their top stars in Jaylen Brown. But where they dealt him and what they got in return were equal shocks.

The Celtics dealt one of their franchise cornerstones, a five-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP to one of their arch rivals in the Philadelphia 76ers. In exchange, the Celtics are getting 36-year-old Paul George and multiple draft picks.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania broke the stunning news on Wednesday night as Brown became the latest NBA superstar to get dealt after Giannis Antetokounmpo went to the Miami Heat and Lamelo Ball was moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

To say this deal is mind-blowing is an understatement. Brown has made waves all offseason and it looked like he and the Celtics were headed for a divorce sooner rather than later. Although the two sides will share memories of an NBA championship, it’s hard to say it was ever a smooth relationship. When Brown led the Celtics to an incredible season while Jayson Tatum sidelined with an Achilles injury, they crashed out in the playoffs once Tatum returned, spurning speculation that the team wasn’t big enough for both of them anymore.

But who did the Celtics crash out to in the playoffs? The Sixers… who they led 3-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs before losing Game 7 on their home floor. And instead of getting a group of contributors or another young star who could match Brown’s output in his prime, the main piece is George. With all due respect to his fantastic NBA career, Paul George played 78 games in the last two years combined with the Sixers while averaging just over 16 points per game.

To say that NBA Twitter was dumbfounded by the move would be an understatement.

Of course, not to be lost as delicious irony in this deal is that Jaylen Brown is now teammates on the Sixers with Joel Embiid, who he relentlessly called out for flopping. That first conversation in the Philly locker room might be a tad awkward.

Maybe there’s a 4D chess move the Celtics and Brad Stevens are making here. But for now, it looks like the Sixers are in position to be true contenders in the Eastern Conference while the Celtics are a couple moves away from being back at the top. Somebody check on Bill Simmons, please.

At least now that Jaylen Brown has finally been traded and has his future set he can go back to what’s really important this offseason — continuing his feud with Stephen A. Smith.

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