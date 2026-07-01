Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After weeks of speculation, the Boston Celtics finally traded one of their top stars in Jaylen Brown. But where they dealt him and what they got in return were equal shocks.

The Celtics dealt one of their franchise cornerstones, a five-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP to one of their arch rivals in the Philadelphia 76ers. In exchange, the Celtics are getting 36-year-old Paul George and multiple draft picks.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania broke the stunning news on Wednesday night as Brown became the latest NBA superstar to get dealt after Giannis Antetokounmpo went to the Miami Heat and Lamelo Ball was moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/xNcNlIV2mh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

To say this deal is mind-blowing is an understatement. Brown has made waves all offseason and it looked like he and the Celtics were headed for a divorce sooner rather than later. Although the two sides will share memories of an NBA championship, it’s hard to say it was ever a smooth relationship. When Brown led the Celtics to an incredible season while Jayson Tatum sidelined with an Achilles injury, they crashed out in the playoffs once Tatum returned, spurning speculation that the team wasn’t big enough for both of them anymore.

But who did the Celtics crash out to in the playoffs? The Sixers… who they led 3-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs before losing Game 7 on their home floor. And instead of getting a group of contributors or another young star who could match Brown’s output in his prime, the main piece is George. With all due respect to his fantastic NBA career, Paul George played 78 games in the last two years combined with the Sixers while averaging just over 16 points per game.

To say that NBA Twitter was dumbfounded by the move would be an understatement.

BREAKING: Celtics trade Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George. @TonyMassarotti reacts: pic.twitter.com/scQjkY19Rx — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) July 1, 2026

Here’s what I don’t get about the Jaylen Brown trade: you hold back on trading draft picks for Giannis, who likely would’ve wanted an extension and cost more $$ than Jaylen. And then you trade Jaylen Brown as a salary dump for PG to save $3M in the middle of Tatum’s prime. https://t.co/kgcH8tfRv5 — Joon Lee (@joonlee) July 1, 2026

The Celtics return for trading Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/tpoUI6jhYx — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) July 1, 2026

The Celtics could’ve had Giannis for Jaylen Brown, two unprotected first-round picks, and one of their younger guys like Hugo Gonzalez. Instead, they get Paul George for Brown… None of this makes any sense for the Celtics, who have clearly taken a massive step back. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 1, 2026

The Sixers just got better. The Celtics just got worse. Philly just got a highly motivated superstar – a Jaylen Brown who has always been underrated/underappreciated. Boston got an aging Paul George. Philly>>>Boston. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 1, 2026

“This is a SHOCKING SHOCKING move.”@bradbotkincbs on the Celtics trading Jaylen Brown to the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/HYc0GwlASU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 1, 2026

76ers trading Paul George for Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/xWFDUGdlFt — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) July 1, 2026

Walker Kessler got traded for more today than Jaylen Brown. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 1, 2026

This might be the worst Celtics trade ever Paul George is a huge downgrade at the same position and is 36 – he won’t make the Celtics better Jaylen Brown is 29 and in his prime – he’ll make the Sixers a contender in the East The draft picks won’t be high value I am stunned https://t.co/bveu4fzL6t — Matteo Piper Jenks 🧲 🇮🇹 (@MattPiperJenks) July 1, 2026

Celtics traded Jaylen Brown for Podcast P & couple middle schoolers pic.twitter.com/Gyq9SkFcYu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 1, 2026

The more I think about this trade, the more I hate it for Boston. Brad Stevens just did what I have never, ever seen him do. He panicked. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 1, 2026

Of course, not to be lost as delicious irony in this deal is that Jaylen Brown is now teammates on the Sixers with Joel Embiid, who he relentlessly called out for flopping. That first conversation in the Philly locker room might be a tad awkward.

Maybe there’s a 4D chess move the Celtics and Brad Stevens are making here. But for now, it looks like the Sixers are in position to be true contenders in the Eastern Conference while the Celtics are a couple moves away from being back at the top. Somebody check on Bill Simmons, please.

At least now that Jaylen Brown has finally been traded and has his future set he can go back to what’s really important this offseason — continuing his feud with Stephen A. Smith.