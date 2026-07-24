Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James finally made his free agency decision on Friday, and it was not what anyone expected.

The NBA’s top newsbreaker, ESPN’s Shams Charania was the one that shared the news with the world after being told directly by agent Rich Paul. James is not reuniting with one of his former teams at the Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors, nor is he joining with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Rather, LeBron James will suit up with the Philadelphia 76ers.

James made his own announcement on social media in a multi-tweet thread on X.

this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home! 🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

James’ comments reveal that he legitimately considered retirement after the season came to an end with the Los Angeles Lakers. And while he gave a shoutout to his former stops in Cleveland and Miami, he said his sole reason for playing on after his unparalleled career is for one more shot at a championship.

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!”

According to Shams, James will sign a 2-year contract worth just $8 million with a player option in the hope of adding one more ring to his collection.

While the Heat and Cavs were seen as the odds-on favorites, the sudden announcement of LeBron signing with the Sixers sent shockwaves through NBA Twitter and the wider sports media. Rich Paul had said that nobody knew where James would go or when he would make his decision and that certainly turned out to be true.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group told @ShamsCharania.@stephenasmith reacts to the news ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/02BPAGx2l0 — First Take (@FirstTake) July 24, 2026

“That was like the option No. 4” – one executive from a team involved in the LeBron James FA sweepstakes. A lot of very surprised people around the NBA right now. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) July 24, 2026

Jaylen Brown: “I don’t think Bronny is a pro” LEBRON JAMES AND JAYLEN BROWN ARE NOW TEAMMATES 😭 pic.twitter.com/l7AKAy1RE5 — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) July 24, 2026

Really curious to see how this 76ers team is actually gonna look VJ Edgecombe

Tyrese Maxey

Jaylen Brown

LeBron James

Joel Embiid Imagine being told this was gonna be a team 2 months ago! — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) July 24, 2026

Yes, this is real: LeBron James is joining the Sixers. First of several stories coming today on absolutely stunning news: after two bizarre years, the Sixers suddenly have a five-headed monster and real title aspirations. It actually happened. What now?! https://t.co/xug0JbZiYk — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) July 24, 2026

“This team is not going to win…it’s going to be fucking delicious” Dave is a HUGE fan of LeBron to Philly pic.twitter.com/FYy1b0DIA4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 24, 2026

LETS GOO!!!! LeBron has never played with another league MVP. He now plays with both a league MVP & finals MVP. This move will get LeBron a championship. Book it. https://t.co/WlA95aJCUV — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 24, 2026

Since hiring Mike Gansey as its new lead executive, Philadelphia has traded for Jaylen Brown and convinced LeBron James to chose the 76ers in free agency over Cleveland, Miami and Golden State.#thisleague https://t.co/AncYNDYxnA — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 24, 2026

LeBron to Philly was NOT on my bingo card 🤯 — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) July 24, 2026

The 76ers have completely been transformed this offseason. After years of trusting the process and falling short with Joel Embiid as the franchise centerpiece, Philly has added both Jaylen Brown and LeBron James in the span of weeks. As they join Embiid, All-Star Tyrese Maxey, and promising rookie VJ Edgecomb, they will become a true force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference. Whether they can match up with the defending champion New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs remain to be seen. But James’ arrival in Philadelphia is a stunning outcome to what may be his last free agency saga. And it sets up a fascinating 2026-2027 NBA season.