Jalen Brunson Knicks Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect
By Matt Yoder on

The New York Knicks put a record beatdown on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series.

After what had been a fairly competitive first five games, nobody could have expected what was to come in Game 6 of the series in Atlanta. The Hawks actually jumped out to an 11-9 lead in the early minutes, but from then on it was a Knicks surge unlike the NBA postseason has ever seen.

By the end of the first quarter, New York had a 40-15 lead thanks to a 31-4 spurt to end the period. At halftime, it was a 83-36 game. The 47-point lead was the largest halftime lead in the history of the NBA playoffs. It smashed the previous record of 41 points held by the 2025 Indiana Pacers and 2017 Cleveland Cavaliers.

The destruction was so dominant that there wasn’t much that the Inside the NBA crew could even say at halftime to chronicle what they saw. Charles Barkley condemned the Hawks not to Cancun or even Galveston but the cursed and haunted Lake Lanier in Georgia. Shaquille O’Neal held a funeral for a small hawk doll. Aside from that, it was a question of whether or not the Knicks would even bother to play their starters for the second half for fear of injury or altercation.

As for the rest of the sports media world who was watching on Thursday night, it was complete shock and awe that the most lopsided half in the history of the NBA Playoffs appeared to come from out of nowhere.

Assuming the Knicks are able to defeat the Hawks and advance to the second round, and at this point it would take an act of God for that to not be the case, they will face the winner of the Celtics-76ers series in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

About Matt Yoder

View all posts by Matt Yoder